Edward J. Brice Jr., age 81 of Clinton Township, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born January 4, 1939 in Mount Clemens to the late Edward J. and Edith May Brice, Sr. Mr. Brice proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was employed as a supervisor at the DuPont Automotive Paint Plant in Mount Clemens. He played on a golf league through his work and enjoyed spending time during the summer at the family cabin in Caseville, Michigan. He is survived by daughters, Lauren MacAlpine and Jacci Ouellette, three grandchildren, Sheena, Joshua and Jessica, and was the great grandfather of five. Also survived by brother Robert (Jeannie) Brice, sister Patricia (Phillip) Traylor, nieces and nephews, a caring and loving extended family at Shady Lane Bay and his canine companion “Pearl”. Preceded in death by wives Karin and Teri, son Mark Brice and sister Margaret Bond. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 S. Main, Mount Clemens. Please join the family for graveside services at Clinton Grove Cemetery, 21189 Cass Ave., Clinton Township on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:00am. Share memories with the family at www.vickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 14 to May 17, 2020.