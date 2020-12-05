1/
Edward Joseph Barno, age 76 of Richmond, MI. Went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 22, 2020. Ed was born June 9, 1944, to Michael P. and Mary (nee Mahalik) Barno in Johnstown, PA. He proudly served his country and was a decorated combat veteran of the U.S. Marines serving in the Vietnam war (1962-1966) Ed later retired from Lionel Trains and was the owner of Accurate Technical Services. He is remembered for his generous heart and the deep love he had for his family. His sense of humor and his “Grouchy” demeanor made him all the more endeared. Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years Sandra Lee (nee Wood) in 2018, his parents, Michael P. and Mary; siblings: Michael P. Barno, Joseph M. Barno, & Mary Martha “Tootsie” Anderson. He is survived by his children: Terry (Walt) Pfeil, Bonnie (Doug) Collins, Michael (Rebecca) Barno, Tracy (Doug) Russell, Ned (Shannon Hord) Barno; grandchildren: Aaron (Renee) Pfeil, Danielle Pfeil, Sean Collins, Kassandra (Drew) Rader, Jessica (Josh) King, Ryan (Lindsay Ososki) Barno, Douglas (Kate) Russell Jr., Devon (Brittany) Russell, Garrett Barno, Kayla Reed, Austin Reed; nine great-grandchildren, his sister Margaret Ann (Paul) McGowan and many extended family members. A memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to The Disabled American Veterans.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
