Edward Joseph Young Sr., 75, of Roseville was called home to be with the Lord peacefully with his family by his side, on November 16, 2020 and his suffering is no more. His loss is immeasurable but so is the love he has left behind. In his 75 years of life he’s accomplished so much, but if you asked him his biggest life’s acclaim was his family who he truly lived for. Born July 28, 1945 in Detroit, Ed Sr. grew up in East Detroit and was the only Son and middle child to his late parents John (Bud) & Elaine Young , and brother to his older Sister Elaine (Fay) Rodgers and late younger Sister Kay (Harold) Mize. He was hopelessly devoted to his Wife Grace for 55 years. He was a loving Father to 3, his late Daughter Tina (Mike) Hewins, and Son’s Scott (Melissa) and Edward Jr. (Rosemary), a proud Papa to his 5 Grandchildren: Jim, Shayla, Brandon, Kaylee Jo, and Kavin and 5 Great-Grandchildren, caring Brother in Law, and Uncle to his many Nieces and Nephews. Ed who truly was “Forever Young” at heart always had a wonderful sense of humor and made it his life’s mission to spread smiles and laughter to anyone who he came across. A characteristic that went hand to hand with his giant servant’s heart where he lent his time and talents to serving his community as a volunteer firefighter, serving on numerous committees in Roseville government throughout the years, parading and spreading good times with the Kiwanis Klowns, and served as the President of the Roseville Goodfellows for over four decades; where he touched many lives for the better and made many cherished friendships along the way. Ed Sr. enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, camping, visiting lighthouses, and casinos. Due to the pandemic the family has chosen to not have a visitation at this time but opt to have a celebration of life at a later date when it is safer to gather, if you so wish memorial donations can be made to Grace Young or on EverLoved.com
The family of Edward Young Sr. wishes to also extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has sent prayers/thoughts and expressed their condolences.