March 1, 2019 Age 94 Beloved husband of the late Eleanor (nee Nichiporuk) Larkin. Loving father of Karen (Hardy) McWilliams, Deborah (Charles) Cutting, and Pamela (Allyn) MacKay. Proud grandfather of Melissa (Ondrej) Fojtik, Holly (Sean) Clark, Jared (Crystal) Cutting, Megan (Steve) Sallese, and Leah and Paisley MacKay. Also Proud great grandfather of Eleanor, Bailey, and Mallory Clark, Mia, Maxim, and Beck Fojtik, Ember and Haddie Cutting, and Sage Sallese. Edward is survived by his dear companion Doris Miller. Dear brother of Eleanor, Florence (aka Mickey), Jane, Roberta (aka Bobbie), Mary and Sandra. He was predeceased by his siblings Robert, John, Mary, Helen (aka Pat), John and Barbara as well as his parents Robert and Ella May Larkin. He is further survived by his sister in law Lottie Cranford. Visitation Sunday 2-8 PM with a 6 PM funeral service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Interment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery Monday 11 AM. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 9, 2019