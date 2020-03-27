Home

BRAGER, EDWARD PAUL Age 91 March 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Henrietta. Loving father of Rosanne(David)Breloski, Pat(Brannon)Holt, Janet(Thomas)Gole & Mark(Karen Young)Brager. Proud grandfather of 8 & great grandfather of 5. All Funeral Services will be private under the direction of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.In lieu of flowers donations are welcome to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 29, 2020
