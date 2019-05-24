|
Edward R. Schlager, “Bud” age 63 of Lenox passed away May 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary. Loving father of Aaron (Jennifer), Mark and Dr. Emma (Fiancé Ryan Foraker). Dear son of Sally and the late Gerald. Dear brother of Robin (Bill) Crawford, Colleen (John) Bohn, Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Elgert and the late Gerald (Nancy). Visitation 2:30 – 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Scripture Service, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Visitation 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 9764 Dixie Hwy., Ira. Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Church. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 26, 2019