The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Schlager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward R. "Bud" Schlager

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward R. "Bud" Schlager Obituary
Edward R. Schlager, “Bud” age 63 of Lenox passed away May 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary. Loving father of Aaron (Jennifer), Mark and Dr. Emma (Fiancé Ryan Foraker). Dear son of Sally and the late Gerald. Dear brother of Robin (Bill) Crawford, Colleen (John) Bohn, Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Elgert and the late Gerald (Nancy). Visitation 2:30 – 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Scripture Service, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Visitation 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 9764 Dixie Hwy., Ira. Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Church. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now