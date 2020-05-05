Edward T. Murphy
Edward T. Murphy, age 91 a lifelong resident of Macomb County, died May 3, 2020. Born in Detroit, Michigan on November 4, 1928, to the late Edward Murphy and Emma (nee: Zemmin) Murphy. Survived by children, Elizabeth Murphy-Daligga (Douglas), Maureen Murphy, Sally VanVyve (Steve) and Timothy Murphy; granddaughter, Sarah Daligga and brother, Michael (Sharon) also survive. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Helen (nee: McMichael) Murphy. Given the current Covid crisis, there will be no funeral. In-person viewing at Harold W. Vick Funeral, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, Michigan from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Meals on Wheels or Feeding America. View full obituary at:

Published in The Macomb Daily from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
