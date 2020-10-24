Edward Walter Folske, 58, of Emmett, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit. He was born June 13, 1962 in Mt. Clemens. Edward was a graduate of Richmond High School class of 1980. He started working at the St. Clair County Sherriff’s Department in 1992 and retired this year after 28 years of service. Ed was always ready to help anyone in need. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He enjoyed sitting on his porch listening to the Tigers on radio or reading. He was an avid outdoors's man hunting, fishing, and enjoying his property in Rock, MI. Ed loved his nephews more than anything, they always referred to him as “UB”. Surviving are his mother Helen (Spranger) Folske Kaczperski, sister, Helane Folske Starlin; brothers, Joseph Folske and Peter (Karen) Folske; step-brother, Robert Kaczperski; nephews, Joseph (Amanda) Folske, Kortney Folske, and Jacob (Fiancé Ambrea Martin) Folske; great-nephews, Joey Ryan, Camden Ronald, and Ryan Edward, as well as many extended aunts and uncles, cousins, friends, and co-workers. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Kaczperski, and sister-in-law, Kris Folske. The family honors the memory of Edward and invites you to visit and share memories Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett. Rite of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday. Fr. Mike Gawlowski will officiate. Memorials are suggested to St. Clair County Imagination Library or “Wishes of the Family”. For more information and tribute wall visit: kaatzfunerals.com