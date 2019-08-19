|
|
Edward Lacey, 53, of Warren, Michigan, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. Ed was born on September 2, 1965 in Columbus, OH. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1985 in Warren, MI, and later married his life-long love Maria Fisher. Ed has worked for many companies including ISI, Minowitz, CBS Boring, and most recently, Shiloh Industries. He enjoyed working on his home, riding bikes, playing pool, building motor bikes, and listening to music. Edward Lacey is survived by the mother of his children, Maria Fisher; his children, Stephen (Tammy) Lacey, and Amanda (Jason) Stephens; grandchildren Naomi, Benjamin, and Samuel Lacey; brothers and sisters; and nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Dolly Frazier; father, Edward Lee Lacey; and sisters, Betty, Cathy and Diane. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, August 24 at 1 p.m. at Maranatha Church of God, 13700 Stephens, Warren, MI. Pastor J Wayne Terry will officiate.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 20, 2019