Edwin Kowalski of Fraser passed away on September 18, 2020 at the age of 80. He is survived by Carol, his loving wife of 57 years, daughters Veronica (Chris) Fenn, Robin (Scott) Fenn, and Anne Marie (Jim) Grammatico. Grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 2. Edwin was loved by many and will be greatly missed. A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:30am at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 14115 E 14 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights. Friends may visit the church beginning at 10:30am on Tuesday. Visit www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com