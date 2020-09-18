1/1
Edwin Kowalski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin Kowalski of Fraser passed away on September 18, 2020 at the age of 80. He is survived by Carol, his loving wife of 57 years, daughters Veronica (Chris) Fenn, Robin (Scott) Fenn, and Anne Marie (Jim) Grammatico. Grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 2. Edwin was loved by many and will be greatly missed. A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:30am at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 14115 E 14 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights. Friends may visit the church beginning at 10:30am on Tuesday. Visit www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
5864123000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved