Martin, Eileen Jane Fernane departed this life on February 16, 2019 at Troy Beaumont Hospital. She was born on January 16, 1921 to M.J. and Elizabeth Lewis Fernane in New Milford, PA. She was the eldest of four children. Eileen was predeceased by her husband, Michael, in 2013 and her grandson, Robert Martin Starr in 2016. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen (Donald) Edwards of Romeo, her son, Michael Fernane (Diane) Martin of Coventry, RI. Grandchildren Alycia Starr of Romeo, Lisa Edwards and Amy Starr both of Washington, MI., Bryan Edwards and Donald (Chasity) Edwards both of Kansas City, MO., Michael (Audrey) Martin of Providence, RI and many Fernane nieces and nephews in CA. Visitation will occur at the Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 2 to 7 p.m. with the Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. at St. Clement Roman Catholic Church, Romeo, MI. Interment will be at the Romeo Village Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Eileen's name to Samaritan House at 62324 Van Dyke Rd., Washington, MI 48094 Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 19, 2019