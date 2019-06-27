|
|
Elaine Ann Holtzman died at home June 21, 2019. She recently retired from her position as Vice President of Operations for R.C. Schmidt and Sons in Algonac, Michigan. She was blessed with a sunny disposition and uncanny ability to communicate with others and find solutions to problems. She enjoyed the responsibility she took on in her work as the company grew. Elaine was born June 20, 1945 in Detroit and attended the Detroit schools of Trix Elementary, Osborn High School and graduated from Warren High School when the family relocated to Warren. Elaine married Roger T. Holtzman in May of 1964 and they have been inseparable due to their strong love and devotion to each other. The couple also loved being in Florida together and wintering in their condominium. They enjoyed a life of boating, waterfront living, golfing, riding motorcycles and Roger playing with hot rods in the prime years of their life. She was loved by all who knew her as a happy, wonderful and generous person never who never missed sending beautiful cards to friends and family for any occasion. Each card always contained personal messages in that beautiful handwriting she was so well known for. Elaine is survived by her beloved husband Roger T. Holtzman and her family who all loved her so much. Elaine is predeceased by her parents William and Connie Winkler as well as her sister Doris Snyder and nephew Vincent Winkler. In addition to dear husband Roger she leaves behind her brothers Kenneth (Diane), Glenn (Patricia) and Roy (Kim), nephew Michael Winkler (Kathy), Dean Snyder (Tammy), Kenneth Jumper (Meagan) nieces Donna Young (Les), Laura Burnham (Mark), Sandra Mazza (Mike), Margo Harlan and Diana Siegel (Bill) and several great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers Elaine would have wished for donations to a Go Fund Me account set up for her loving niece Hannah Winkler. Hanna was born with a rare heart condition that is fatal if not repaired soon. The fund is to pay expenses for her family accommodations and transportation to stay with 24/7 her at a New York hospital for the 6 to 8 weeks that she will be hospitalized after this surgery. Elaine has been helping her niece with her issues for some time. https:/www.gofundme.com/healing-hannahs-heart. A memorial service will be held for Elaine in the future at an undetermined date.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 30, 2019