1/1
Elaine Margaret Tibitowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Margaret Tibitowski, a resident of Macomb for 40 years, passed away on November 12, 2020 at the age of 77. Elaine lived her life as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Elaine is survived by her husband Larry Tibitowski; children Karen (Dennis) Sandoval and Bonnie (Randy) Tibitowski; grandchildren Jack Santine, Gabrielle Santine, Madison Sedmak, and Savannah Sedmak; siblings Bill (Shirley) George, Gerry (Kathy) Katcher, Joseph George, Sharon George, and Pattie (Jim Hicks) Katcher; and her sister-in-law Cheryl Katcher. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Ann George; her stepmother, Marjorie George, and her siblings Jim Katcher and Paul Katcher. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m., instate at 9:30 a.m., on Monday, November 30, at St. Isadore Catholic Church, 18201 23 Mile Rd., Macomb MI.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved