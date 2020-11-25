Elaine Margaret Tibitowski, a resident of Macomb for 40 years, passed away on November 12, 2020 at the age of 77. Elaine lived her life as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Elaine is survived by her husband Larry Tibitowski; children Karen (Dennis) Sandoval and Bonnie (Randy) Tibitowski; grandchildren Jack Santine, Gabrielle Santine, Madison Sedmak, and Savannah Sedmak; siblings Bill (Shirley) George, Gerry (Kathy) Katcher, Joseph George, Sharon George, and Pattie (Jim Hicks) Katcher; and her sister-in-law Cheryl Katcher. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Ann George; her stepmother, Marjorie George, and her siblings Jim Katcher and Paul Katcher. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m., instate at 9:30 a.m., on Monday, November 30, at St. Isadore Catholic Church, 18201 23 Mile Rd., Macomb MI.



