The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Resources
More Obituaries for Elanora Kamyszek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elanora (Rozmyslowicz) Kamyszek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elanora (Rozmyslowicz) Kamyszek Obituary
Kamyszek,Elanora (Rozmyslowicz) passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 1, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born April 20, 1923 in Posen, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her husband Edmund, son Lester, four brothers and six sisters. Loving Mother of Angie (Ron) Meredith, Edmund (Zeny), Judy (Ralph) Frontera, Connie (Steve) Watson, Joan (Bob) Burns, Colleen (Winn) Moore, Brian (Amy). Cherished "Grandma K" to fourteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 3pm-9pm, Rosary 7pm at Bagnasco-Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 East 15 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48312. Funeral Mass at St. Paul of Tarsus Wednesday, April 10, 2019 Instate 9:30am until time of Mass at 10am, 41300 Romeo Plank Road, Clinton Twp, MI 48038. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Share A
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
Download Now