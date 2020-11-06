Eleanor Marie Guthrie, age 80, of Temperance (formerly of Roseville and Clinton Township) passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, November 1, 2020. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, Erie; 9156 Summit Street, Erie, Michigan 48133 (734) 317-7199. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Humane Society of Monroe County. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting:



