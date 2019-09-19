The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthias Church
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. "Betty" Russell


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Russell Obituary
ELIZABETH “BETTY” A. RUSSELL, Age 85 of Sterling Heights, MI. passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019. She was born on June 20, 1934 in Bismarck, North Dakota, the daughter of Walter and Selma (Weigelt) Houck. She was the loving mother of Yvon (Wendy), Matt (Karen), and Darrin (Lisa) and grandmother of Carly, Paige, Nicole, Sean, Lauren and Madison. Betty was the dear sister of Esther Thelander (Ron). Betty liked nothing more than watching her sons play sports and celebrating holidays with them and their families. A great mom, grandmother, sister, neighbor and friend. Betty will be greatly missed for her sense of humor, keeping friends and strangers alike, laughing at her inappropriate jokes. Her memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthias Church in Sterling Heights, with a lunch immediately following the service at Fern Hill Golf Club on Clinton River Road in Clinton Township. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org). Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now