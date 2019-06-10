The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Barnowsky (Connelly), Elizabeth Ann, age 84, of St. Clair Shores, died June 8, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 26, 1934 to John & Mary Connelly. She Graduated St. Martins H.S. in 1951 and graduated from Mt. Carmel School of Nursing in 1955. Elizabeth worked in several different hospitals until she landed at St. John Hospital Main as a float nurse for 30+ years until she retired in 1994. On November 19, 1955 she married the love of her life, Mathias Ralph Barnowsky and have been married for 63 years. Together they raised six children Greg (Kathy) Barnowsky, Kevin Barnowsky, Mary (Tom) Hanus, Lisa Barnowsky, Ann (Dan) Curis and Laura (Ray) Skowronek. She was grandmother to Gregory, Joseph, Brianna, Matthew, Steven, Christopher, Andrew, Sarah, Kathryn, Daniel, Robert, Richard, Lexi and Blake and she was Great Grandmother to Lucas. Together she and Ralph were members of the Third Order of St. Francis Bonaventure since 1947. She will be remembered in life for her quick wit, her contagious smile, her fast talking, her love of window shopping & her passion for gambling. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Connelly, sister Elaine Babel, brothers Lawrence and Kenneth Connelly. A mass of Resurrection will be held on June 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in St. Clair Shores at 10 a.m. (In-State at 9:30 a.m.) Visiting hours will be on June 12, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m., at Kaul Funeral Home on Jefferson and Martin in St. Clair Shores. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the St. Bonaventure Capuchin Ministries of Detroit.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 11, 2019
