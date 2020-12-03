Clark, Elizabeth J., age 92, died November 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Mark James, Sr. Dear mother of Mark James, Jr., Kimberly Clark, and the late Vickie Trottier. Loving grandmother of William Jr. (Paula) Trottier, Mark Trottier, Nicole Clark, Michael Trottier. Derrick Clark, Stephanie Clark, Erica (Mark) Sovljanski, Beth Ann Trottier, Samantha Trottier, and great-grandmother of Jonothon, Madison, Ivy, William III, Katelynn, Ethan, Isabella, Maxton, Michael Jr., and Derrick Jr. Sister of Nancy, Donald, Janice, Linda, Brenda, and predeceased by 8 other brothers and sisters. Visitation Friday from 3-9 p.m. at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Instate Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church - St. Clement Campus in Center Line. Please share memories at:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store