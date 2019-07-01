Home

Elizabeth J. Marko, age 97 passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Spectrum Health RNC in Greenville. Visitation at St. Paul Catholic Church, Owosso at 9 a.m. Saturday July 6, 2019 with Mass immediately following. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, William, her daughter Elizabeth Kesek and sons, Bernard and William (Ski) Marko. She is survived by her two sons, Anthony (Dannie) Marko and Christopher (Kelly) Marko, 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to St. Paul's Catholic Church.
