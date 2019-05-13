|
|
Tucker, Elizabeth M., age 94, passed away on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John A. Tucker. Loving mother of Brendan (Philine), Patrick (Susan), Michele, Kevin (Kitt), Anne (Patrick) Mulrenin, Kathleen (Russell) Hug, Rose (Scott Rosenberg), Christopher (Susan), Jeanette (Peter) Potestato, Joseph (Keith Adams), and Lucy (Mike) Adams and the late Carole (Douglas) Kelsea. Dear grandmother of 25 grandchildren (predeceased by grandson Robert), and 7 great-grandchildren. Sister of David, Raymond and Lawrence and the late Virginia and Joseph. Elizabeth opened her home to 14 exchange students; she embraced them as her own. Elizabeth was a devout Catholic; she touched many lives with her wisdom and compassion and gave much of her time to help those less fortunate. Visitation Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 3 to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary. Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield, Clinton Twp., MI. Funeral instate Thursday, May 16, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass at 10 a.m. St. Margaret of Scotland, 21201 13 Mile Road, St. Clair Shores, MI. Donations may be made in Elizabeth's memory to Day House, 2640 Trumbull Ave., Detroit, MI 48216.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 14, 2019