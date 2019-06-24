|
House, Elizabeth Margaret, 95, of Sterling Heights, died peacefully June 18, 2019, at the Henry Ford Macomb Hospital. She is survived by daughters Brenda Lewis of Troy, MI, and Judith Horn (Larry) of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren Nicole Lewis and Brendan Lewis both of Oak Park, MI, Christina Larwill (Diwakar Sharma) of Springfield, VA, and Mark Larwill of LaHabra, CA; two great granddaughters; her sister Patricia Walsh of England, and many nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her beloved husband Harry L. House; sisters Dorothy Riggott and Barbara Holmes, both of England; and granddaughter-in-law Laura Pearson of LaHabra. Elizabeth was born in Grimsby, England. Her youth was interrupted by World War II. She dropped plans to enter university and enlisted in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force and served as a radar operator. While in military service she met her future husband Harry, an airman in the Canadian Air Force stationed in Britain. After the war, they married in England and moved to the U.S. Elizabeth became a U.S. citizen in 1953. She was a member of the Missouri Duke of Edinburgh chapter of the Daughters of the British Empire. She and her husband were founding members of the Episcopal Church of the Advent, Crestwood, MO. Most recently, she was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Mt. Clemens. A Memorial Service on a future date is being planned. Donations in Elizabeth’s name to Grace Episcopal Church, Mt. Clemons or to the Public Broadcasting System (PBS) are welcome.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 26, 2019