Elizabeth (DeGraw) Tomlinson

Elizabeth (DeGraw) Tomlinson of Richmond, Michigan, formerly of Clinton Township, went home to be with our Lord September 30, 2019. Elizabeth was born March 7, 1922 she was 97 years old. Elizabeth married Glen A Tomlinson in 1942. She enjoyed sewing, hook rug making, cross stitching and traveling. Survived by her children George Tomlinson (Betsy Coss) of Tucson, Arizona, Glen D Tomlinson (Pamela) of Tucson, Arizona, Ray L Tomlinson of Clinton Township, Michigan, SueAnn E Nevorski of Sterling Heights, and Pamela C (Michael) Chamberlin of Ruby, Michigan, 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Glen Alton Tomlinson. Her parents, George I DeGraw, ILA (Shank) DeGraw, daughter Judy (Tomlinson) Mirek, granddaughter, Brandy ILA Chamberlin. Private family services are being held at Cadillac Memorial Cemetery East, October 10, 2019. Burial will be at Cadillac Memorial Cemetery East.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 10, 2019
