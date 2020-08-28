1/1
Ellen Robertson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Marie (nee Yount) Robertson, age 80, of Clinton Twp., passed away on August 23, 2020. Ellen Marie was born in Marion, Tennessee and lived her early life in Black Diamond, a coal mining camp outside of Clairfield, Tennessee; which she later described as a blessing and always referred to as home. Throughout her life Ellen was a proud Tennessean and often referred to herself as a tough hillbilly. Ellen moved with her family to Detroit in 1951, where she met her late husband, John “Jack” Robertson, with whom she shared a 59-year marriage. Ellen was a devoted mother to children; Michael John (Robin) Robertson, Gary Robert Robertson, Krystal Marie Robertson, proud grandmother to Jacquelyn and Michelle, great-grandmother to Kahlan and Ferryn, beloved aunt and known as “Mom” to many friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Robertson, her parents, Ellis and Lois Yount, sisters Burtle Lambdin and Diane Holeman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Michigan. Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Jowett Funeral Home – 57737 Gratiot, New Haven.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Haven
57737 Gratiot Avenue
New Haven, MI 48048
(586) 749-9585
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved