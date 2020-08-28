Ellen Robertson

Ellen Marie (nee Yount) Robertson, age 80, of Clinton Twp., passed away on August 23, 2020. Ellen Marie was born in Marion, Tennessee and lived her early life in Black Diamond, a coal mining camp outside of Clairfield, Tennessee; which she later described as a blessing and always referred to as home. Throughout her life Ellen was a proud Tennessean and often referred to herself as a tough hillbilly. Ellen moved with her family to Detroit in 1951, where she met her late husband, John “Jack” Robertson, with whom she shared a 59-year marriage. Ellen was a devoted mother to children; Michael John (Robin) Robertson, Gary Robert Robertson, Krystal Marie Robertson, proud grandmother to Jacquelyn and Michelle, great-grandmother to Kahlan and Ferryn, beloved aunt and known as “Mom” to many friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Robertson, her parents, Ellis and Lois Yount, sisters Burtle Lambdin and Diane Holeman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Michigan. Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Jowett Funeral Home – 57737 Gratiot, New Haven.