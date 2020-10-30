Elmer C. Meitzner Age 97, died at Wellbridge of Romeo in Romeo, Michigan October 29, 2020. Earl was a lifelong resident of the Utica area. Born January 8, 1923 in Sterling Twp., Michigan. Beloved son of the late Frederick and Mary. Brother of all the late Arthur, Frederick "Fritz", Lawrence, Eleanor Meitzner, Helen Jesse, Irene Schreiber and Elvera Travis. Family will receive friends Sunday from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Rd., (3 Blks E. of VanDyke) Utica, MI. Earl will be In State at Trinity Lutheran Church, 45160 Van Dyke, Utica, Monday at 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions appreciated to Trinity Foundation or The Trinity Men's Chorus. Please share a memory at SullivanFuneralDirectors.com