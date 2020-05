Or Copy this URL to Share

Elmira L. Littrell 93, born September 12, 1926, died May 8, 2020 in Clinton Township. Mother of Francine Lavigne(Larry), Karen Jackson, Steven Littrell and deceased son John Littrell. She had 11 Grand-children and 30 Great-grandchildren.



