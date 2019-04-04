|
|
April 3, 2019 Age 91. Beloved wife of the late James (1998). Loving mother of Sharon (Jay) Smith, Sandra (Ron) DeRoo, and Suzette DeLos (John). Proud grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 10. Visitation Sunday 3-9pm with a 7pm Rosary service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Funeral Monday instate 11:30am at St. Paul of Tarsus Catholic Church 41300 Romeo Plank @ Canal, until time of Mass 12noon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 7, 2019