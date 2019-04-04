The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Paul of Tarsus
41300 Romeo Plank
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul of Tarsus
41300 Romeo Plank
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Elsie M. DeLos

Elsie M. DeLos Obituary
April 3, 2019 Age 91. Beloved wife of the late James (1998). Loving mother of Sharon (Jay) Smith, Sandra (Ron) DeRoo, and Suzette DeLos (John). Proud grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 10. Visitation Sunday 3-9pm with a 7pm Rosary service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Funeral Monday instate 11:30am at St. Paul of Tarsus Catholic Church 41300 Romeo Plank @ Canal, until time of Mass 12noon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 7, 2019
