Stafford, Eric William, 49, of Grand Rapids, MI passed away July 1st, 2019 after a brief illness. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, sports, and comedy. Eric was born on November 21st, 1969. He graduated from Warren Woods Tower High School in Warren, MI in 1989. Eric is survived by his sisters, Cheryl (Mike) Bedra of Sterling Heights, MI and Kristin (Keith) Burgess of Hudsonville, MI, nieces Lindsay (Steve) Mucha of Warren, MI and Danielle (Mark) Shampine of Warren, MI, nephew Shane Bedra of Clinton Township, MI and many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins throughout Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, and Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his parents Glade William Stafford and Lula May Stafford. Arrangements have yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Servant's Center of Grand Rapids (P.O. Box F, Grand Rapids, MI 49501) who lovingly cared for Eric and many other's unable to live on their own.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 14, 2019