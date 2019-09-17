The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Erik John Hollers

Erik John Hollers Obituary
HOLLERS, Erik John, 46, of Lenox Twp., passed away Sunday Sept 15, 2019. Surviving is wife Alicia; daughter, Haley; father and step mother; Gunter and Wanda Hollers of Roseville; siblings, Richard (Courtney) Hollers of Richmond, Crystal (Shawn) Nygaard of Memphis; Gunter (Kim) Hollers Jr. of New Haven; mother- in- law, Linda Cygan of Lenox Twp. Visition Thursday, Sept 19, 2019 from 3pm to 9pm at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. Funeral service 11am Friday at Community of Christ Church in Richmond with visitation beginning at 10 am. Memorials: "Wishes of the Family" - www.kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 17, 2019
