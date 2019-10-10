|
|
Ernest H. Heinrich, age 88, of New Haven, passed away on October 9, 2019. He was born on May 21, 1931, in Lenox Township, to the late Herman and Florence Heinrich. Ernie and his red Ford Focus were a familiar sight as he drove thousands of miles a year throughout the back roads of Macomb, St Clair, Lapeer and other Thumb area counties. Once retired, he started a beekeeping interest which grew into hundreds of hives scattered in fields throughout the Michigan Thumb area. This led to selling honey at local markets which led to his role as Market Master for decades for the Mount Clemens Farmers Market. After retiring from bees and the Farmers Market, he put his driving talents to work delivering hundreds of copies of the monthly Thumbprint News. This kept him always connected to friends throughout the region swapping stories. As his family, we appreciate everyone who was a part of his life. His humor and stories and red Ford Focus will be sorely missed. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Heinrich, son, Howard Heinrich, grandchildren; Victoria Heinrich, Hayden Heinrich, Eric Heinrich and Mitchell Heinrich, former wife, Carole Heinrich, siblings; Richard (Faye) Heinrich, Marion Bohm, and Dorothy Arnold, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Norman and siblings; Marie Farrington, Kenneth Heinrich and David Heinrich. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00am in the Jowett Funeral Home – 57737 Gratiot, New Haven. Pastor Charles Sandison will officiate. Burial will be in Centennial Cemetery. Visiting will be Monday, from 3:00pm until 7:00pm and again on Tuesday, from 10:00am until time of service.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 13, 2019