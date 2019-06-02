|
Beloved husband of the late Dianne. Loving father of Joseph (Laura) Supinsky, Ronand (Nancy) Supinsky, Jane (Dave Hines) Fischer, and Steven (Stacey) Supinsky. Proud grandfather of Ashley Supinsky, Colin Supinsky, Victor Trebnik, and Lea Trebnik. Dear brother of Sandy (Donald) Cox. Funeral service Thursday 11 AM at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Visitation Wednesday 2-8 PM. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 3, 2019