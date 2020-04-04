|
|
Olson, Estelle S., age 101, of St. Charles, Michigan, formerly of East Detroit, Michigan, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Edgewood Assisted Living, Saginaw, Michigan and was born on February 24, 1919 in Chicopee, Massachusetts to the late Stanley and Bertha Stadnicki. She was a retired Chief Cook at East Detroit High School and a retired Special Education teacher. She was known to be an active member of many East Detroit Civic and Senior Citizens Groups, an avid reader, enjoyed to bowl and play various card games. Beloved Wife of the late Paul (1985). Loving Mother of Dan (Dianne) Olson, Stan (Connie) Olson and Mike (Joyce) Olson. Cherished Grandmother of Alexandria, Katie, Kelly, Julie and Stephanie. Dear Great Grandmother of Sophia, Ella, Sydney, Ian, Keira and Madden. Estelle is also survived by relatives and friends in the New England area and Florida. A private, family only, visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 12 (Noon) at Ford Funeral Home, 26560 Van Dyke (South of 11 Mile Road or the I-696 expressway), Center Line, Michigan, with Fr. Anthony Sulkowski, presiding. Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens-East, Clinton Township, Michigan following the Services, at 1 p.m. The family invites you to attend the Services via a virtual website. This webcast will take place on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 beginning at 11:45 a.m. please follow this link https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1062817
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 5, 2020