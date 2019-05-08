The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Esther Elizabeth Baginski Obituary
Baginski, Esther Elizabeth, of Romeo Michigan passed away on Saturday May 4th at the age of 87. A nurse in southeastern Michigan for 45 years, Esther is survived by her husband, Richard, of 64 years, her brother, Casimir Jachimowicz, 8 children, 14 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation will be at E.J. Mandziuk and Son Funeral Home in Sterling Heights on Thursday May 9th from 3 to 9pm, rosary at 7pm. The funeral will be at St Cyril and Methodius in Sterling Heights on Friday May 10th at noon. Burial and internment are at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township immediately following the mass.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 9, 2019
