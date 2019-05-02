The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
140 South Main Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
586-463-0098
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Stockwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene A. "Gene" Stockwell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eugene A. "Gene" Stockwell Obituary
Stockwell, Eugene A. "Gene”, age 86 of Clinton Township died Monday, April 29, 2019. Born March 28, 1933 in Mount Clemens to the late Anson and Laura Bourdage Stockwell. Veteran US Navy, retired from Consumer Energy. Survived by wife of 56 years, Eva, children, Anson (Cindy) Stockwell, Mary (Daniel) Kur, Ronald (Janet) Stockwell, Alan (Susan) Stockwell, and Lt. Col. James (Rebecca) Stockwell, also his children from a previous marriage Robert and Patricia. 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren also survive. Preceded in death by three sisters and a brother. Visitation Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 11:00 am until 6:00 pm with a funeral service at 11:30 am in the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, Michigan. Burial Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan with Military Honors. View full obituary at
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
Download Now