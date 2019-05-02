|
Stockwell, Eugene A. "Gene", age 86 of Clinton Township died Monday, April 29, 2019. Born March 28, 1933 in Mount Clemens to the late Anson and Laura Bourdage Stockwell. Veteran US Navy, retired from Consumer Energy. Survived by wife of 56 years, Eva, children, Anson (Cindy) Stockwell, Mary (Daniel) Kur, Ronald (Janet) Stockwell, Alan (Susan) Stockwell, and Lt. Col. James (Rebecca) Stockwell, also his children from a previous marriage Robert and Patricia. 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren also survive. Preceded in death by three sisters and a brother. Visitation Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 11:00 am until 6:00 pm with a funeral service at 11:30 am in the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, Michigan. Burial Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan with Military Honors.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 5, 2019