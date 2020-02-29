|
|
Eugene Cendrowski passed away February 20, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Jessica. Gene was a veteran who served in the Marine Corps. He continued his life of public service as an officer in the Detroit Police Department for 34 years. He retired as Director of the Community Relations department with the rank of Sergeant. He was a devoted and loving father of Cathleen Dueweke (Ron), Steve (Stacy) and Ken (Barbara) and treasured grandfather to seven. Three words describe him: "best dad ever". So, anyhow, a duck walks into a bar...... A memorial service will be held at St. Joan of Arc in Saint Clair Shores on Wednesday, March 4 at 10 a.m. with visitation starting at 9:30.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 1, 2020