Eugene G. Hajduk, age 93, of Romeo, passed away on December 13, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Gene was born October 3, 1926, in Posen, Michigan, the son of Joseph and Angela (Szela) Hajduk. Gene was the proud owner of Hajduk Building & Construction, building many fine homes and apartment buildings in southeastern Michigan. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Along with his family, he was a long time member of St. Clement Catholic Church of Romeo. Gene is survived by Sharon, his beloved wife of 31 years, children Gloria (Richard) Emmons of Kalamazoo, Mary Ann (Jeff) Merritt of Romeo, Catherine Hajduk of Romeo, Genia (Jeff) Connell of Rochester Hills, and stepdaughter Lynn (Tony) Misiak of Byron Center. He was an adored grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Mary, his wife of 33 years, siblings Louis Czarnecki, Marie Sepos, Irene Diegel, Eva Klotz, Frances Long, and Louise Pawloski. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St Clement Catholic Church of Romeo with burial following at Romeo Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 pm. at the Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home, Romeo.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 15, 2019