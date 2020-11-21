passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born in Detroit on October 18th, 1927 to the late Omar and Louise Hoslet. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 cherished years, Caroline. Loving father of Wayne (Kathy), Nancy (Greg) Collins, and Terri Schmalenberg. Proud grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 16. Dear brother of Linda. Visitation instate Tuesday, December 1st from 9:30am – 11:00am with mass immediately following. St Clement of Rome. 343 South Main Street, Romeo. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Gene’s honor to Servants of Mary. 7400 Military Avenue, Omaha, NE 68134. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
.