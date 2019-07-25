|
Eugene “Geno” J. Meyer, age 88, a long time resident of St. Clair Shores, Michigan passed away on July 23, 2019. He was born on July 6, 1931 to the proud parents of John and Antonia Meyer. Geno was the beloved husband of the late Barbara A. Meyer for 63 years. He is the loving father of Karen (Hugh) Hudson, Patricia Meyer, Nancy (Sam) Conner, and Sharon (William) Carlile. Geno is the cherished grandfather to Ryan Hudson, Madeline Conner, and great grandfather to Elaina Hudson. He is the loving brother of Mary (Jim) Bozyk. Geno was preceded in death by his son Steven Meyer, his grandson Michael Hudson and his sister Margaret Pykosz. Geno grew up in Detroit, and was raised in a loving Catholic family. His parents were very active in the Croatian Catholic Union and in their church. Here, in these early years, is where his love of God, family, country, and sports was formed. He loved to play sports and was on the school basketball team. Geno met his lovely wife while attending rival Catholic high schools in Detroit, MI. After proudly serving his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, he held several jobs, including owning a Twin Pines Milk Route. Geno eventually found the “job of his dreams”, working for the City of St. Clair Shores from which he retired from after many years. Here he held many positions within the Parks and Recreation Department and received numerous accolades, to include being recognized by the city with “Gene Meyer Day”. He loved working outside with nature and with people. He never met a stranger and mentored many. During this time he helped raise five children. He also coached various youth sport teams in the Shores and many people remember him fondly for this. His zest for life and his passion for sports led him to participate for over thirty-five years in the Michigan Senior Olympics. He received countless Olympic medals, mostly all Gold. In 2000 he was named Michigan Senior Olympics Ambassador and held this position until his passing. As an Ambassador he served as an information network throughout the State of Michigan, representing his county promoting the annual games and programs, recruiting new members, developing sponsorship contacts and serving as a public relation liaison. His tireless and selfless volunteerism for senior sports led him to help drive the development and building of the SCS Senior Activity Center, of which he is a founding member. At the Senior Center, Geno recruited many volunteers and encouraged many to get involved and play sports and participate in fellowship. He held various positions at the Senior Center including being a member of The Older Person’s Advisory Committee (OPAC) and a Board Member of the Senior Center of The Shores (SCOTS). He held both these positions for more than ten years. While serving on these committees, Geno sat before many city council members and passionately advocated for his fellow city residents and seniors. He was also instrumental in helping to seek funding and construction of the shuffle board and bocce courts, as well as the new center additions. He helped initiate and volunteered to work and support Apple Pie Day and the Made in Michigan fundraisers. In appreciation for his efforts, the City of SCS named the city bocce courts after him. Geno welcomed all to the Activity Center and never stopped recruiting, fund raising, or welcoming others to participate. He was always looking out for the little guy and encouraging them to join, if not for fellowship alone. Geno is and will continue to be an inspiration to all who knew him. Even after health reasons slowed him down, he still continued to advocate for the center by “working the phones”. He brightened so many others’ lives. Geno was a kind and gentle soul who enjoyed life, his family, his country, sports, card games, Tiger baseball, Notre Dame, and his many friends. All who knew Geno loved and adored him. He will be greatly missed. Geno will lie in-state on Monday, July 29, 2019, beginning at 9:30 am, until time of Mass at 10 am, at Our Lady of Hope Parish 28301 Little Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48081. Family will receive friends on Sunday July 28, 2019, from 3-8 p.m., at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48081. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Michigan Senior Olympics at https://www.michiganseniorolympics.org /page/Ambassadors-x-310-15-717.html or via mail to 650 Letica Drive, Rochester, MI 48307 or to the St. Clair Shores Senior Activity Center 20100 Stephens St., St. Clair Shores, MI 48070.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 26, 2019