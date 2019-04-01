The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Eugene Ronald Pelky, of Dearborn, passed away on March 28, 2019 at the age of 75. Gene is survived by his children David and Pamela, his grandchildren Zachary, Alexander, and his wife Brandi, his great-grandchildren Kennedy and Phoenix, and his brother Richard. Visitation will be on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 blocks East of Van Dyke), Utica. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, April 6, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are appreciated to Our Savior Polish National Catholic Church, 610 N Beech Daly Rd., Dearborn Heights, MI 48127. Please share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 2, 2019
