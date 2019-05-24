|
|
Eunice E. Kaltz (nee Young) Age 95, May 23, 2019 Beloved wife of the late Harold P. KaltzLoving mother of Janice (Gary) Allegrina, Joyce Kaltz, Suzanne (John) Goike, and the late Daryl. Proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Doris (Walter) Kaltz, and Clemens (Barb) Young. Visitation at the Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica Tuesday, May 28 from 2-8pmInstate Wednesday, May 29 11:30am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church 44633 Utica Road (Btwn Van Dyke & M-59) Utica until time of mass 12 (Noon)Interment Resurrection Cemetery Clinton Township, Michigan
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 26, 2019