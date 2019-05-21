The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM
White Chapel Cemetery
621 West Long Lake Road
Troy, MI
View Map
Coppa, Eva Ilene, age 95, passed away on May 17, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. She was born in Muncie, Indiana on March 8, 1924. She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Silverio Coppa of 66 years. She lived in Roseville, Detroit and Grayling, Michigan for many years. Upon retirement as manager of payroll at Chatham Super Markets, she moved to Sunrise, Florida. She leaves behind an extensive and loving family, and was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ for 66 years. Eva’s committal service and burial will take place at 12:00 pm on Friday, May 24, 2019 at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy, Michigan. Please share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 23, 2019
