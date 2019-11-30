The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Blvd
Rochester, MI
Lying in State
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
95 Market Street
Mt Clemens, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
95 Market Street
Mt Clemens, MI
Eva Marie Anstie-Belknap

Eva Marie Anstie-Belknap Obituary
Anstie-Belknap, Eva Marie, age 72 of Harrison Township, passed away November 27, 2019. Loving mother of Matthew (Ashely) Anstie, beloved daughter of Peggy and the late Elmer Belknap, sister of Robert (Cathy) Belknap and Janice Van Torre. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Eva was a Registered Nurse at Bon Secours Hospital and St John Hospital. Funeral Mass, Friday, December 6, 2019. 11:30 a.m. with an instate time of 11 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 95 Market Street, Mt Clemens. The family will receive friends Thursday, 3-9 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Memorial in Eva’s name may be made to the family. Online guest book: www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 1, 2019
