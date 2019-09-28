|
|
Evelyn A. Schoof, age 90, of Mt. Clemens, died September 26, 2019. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Clinton Twp. Survived by sister-in-law, Barbara Weirmeir and five nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Allen Weirmeir. Memorial service Wednesday October 2 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Clinton Twp. Urn interment to follow at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East. Visitation Wednesday one hour prior to service at church. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church. Visit www.youngcolonial.com for on line condolences.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 29, 2019