Hakim, Evelyn (Awad), WATERVLIET, 97, went home to God on February 7, 2019, after a long and very full life. Always a loving and compassionate daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother, Evelyn, "Evie," taught by example to be honest, joyful, patient, prayerful and truly grateful for life. She loved God and shared her faith and inspiration with all she knew. Evelyn graduated from Albany Business College and worked for several years at G.E. in Schenectady until marriage. In the '80s she worked for the U.S. government at the Department of the Army in Michigan until her retirement. Wherever she lived, Evelyn was an active and faithful member of the Maronite Catholic Church. Evelyn was a world traveler, a master in the kitchen and an amazing storyteller. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Hakim Sr.; her parents, Ameen and Mamie Ashkar Awad; and her siblings, Edward, Elias, Philip and Elizabeth Awad. Evelyn is survived by her devoted children, Elizabeth (Fred Karrat), Thomas (Karen), Lawrence (Sheila) and Barbara Hakim; her loving grandchildren, Donna Karrat Ryan, John (Lora) Karrat, Lisa (Gary Kassabian), Thomas (Laura) and Gabriel (Samantha Kirby) Hakim and Annie Hakim (Greg Kort); and eight special great grandchildren, all of whom had their own special place in Nana's heart. Evelyn also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and her friends with whom she shared her smile and her wisdom and her peace. There will be a Mass in honor of Evelyn on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Paul of Tarsus Church, 41300 Romeo Plank Rd., Clinton Township, MI 48038. Mass is at 4 p.m. Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 23, 2019