Hughes, Evelyn Mae, age 78, born March 1, 1942 of Warren, passed away on April 13, 2020. Beloved mother of Colette Hughes, Corey Hughes, Donald (Kelly) Hughes, and the late Merriam Hughes; Loving grandmother of Alexander Hughes; Cherished sister of Kenard Marsack, Karen (Dennis) O’Sullivan, Gary Marsack and the late Dianne Valone; Precious daughter of her late parents, Earl Marsack and Evelyn Laney. Arrangements have been entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren. Please share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 19, 2020