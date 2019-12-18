|
Evelyn Jean Thoel (nee Mountford), of Macomb, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Evelyn is survived by her children, Karen Darter, Janet Brown, Cheryl Thoel, David (Andrea) Thoel, and Anne (Joe) Lawless; grandchildren, David (Tammy), Nathan, Tara (Natalie), Katie (Loren), Steven (Pam), Michael, Jessie (Tom), Sammy (Lucky), Matthew, and Rachel; great-grandchildren, Evy, Gavin, Ryan, Alex and Andy; longtime caregiver and friend, Patty Albers; brothers, Bill Mountford and John Mountford; as well as many sibling-in-laws and nieces and nephews, and loving dog Charlie. Evelyn is predeceased by her husband, Arnold Thoel; son, Jim (Bonnie) Thoel and parents. Visitation for Evelyn will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. The funeral service will follow visitation at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. She will be buried at Clinton Grove Cemetery, Clinton Township, Michigan.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 19, 2019