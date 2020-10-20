1/1
Farmer Wayne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Farmer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heaven received another angel. Wayne E. Farmer, age 83, went to meet the lord on October 19, 2020. Loving son of the late Willie and Bertha. Cherished husband of Jean. Beloved father of James (Jennifer) and Edward (Jackie). Loving step-father to Kelly (Jeffrey) Murray and Michael (Mary) Penkala. Proud grandpa to Brendan, Mallory, Nathan, Nicholas and Gabriella Farmer. Wonderful Papa Wayne to step-grandsons, Zachary, Kyle (Andrea) and JoJo Murray, and Hope (Kyle) Lyon, and Cameron, A.J., Ryan and Rocket Penkala. Great Papa Wayne to Haylen and Atlas Lyon and Hazel Murray. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary and brother, Glennis. Visitation will be held at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Rd, Clinton Township, Thursday October 22, 3-9pm and Friday October 23 9:30am to 10:00 time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Kaul Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Service
10:00 AM
Kaul Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
5867925000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved