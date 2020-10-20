Farmer Wayne

Heaven received another angel. Wayne E. Farmer, age 83, went to meet the lord on October 19, 2020. Loving son of the late Willie and Bertha. Cherished husband of Jean. Beloved father of James (Jennifer) and Edward (Jackie). Loving step-father to Kelly (Jeffrey) Murray and Michael (Mary) Penkala. Proud grandpa to Brendan, Mallory, Nathan, Nicholas and Gabriella Farmer. Wonderful Papa Wayne to step-grandsons, Zachary, Kyle (Andrea) and JoJo Murray, and Hope (Kyle) Lyon, and Cameron, A.J., Ryan and Rocket Penkala. Great Papa Wayne to Haylen and Atlas Lyon and Hazel Murray. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary and brother, Glennis. Visitation will be held at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Rd, Clinton Township, Thursday October 22, 3-9pm and Friday October 23 9:30am to 10:00 time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
.