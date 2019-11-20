|
Gabourny, Fernand Age 92. November 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jennie. Loving father of the late Dennis, Debra (Peri) Christensen, Dawn Gabourny and Dean (Pamela). Dear Grandfather of Jason (Renee), Holly (Matthew) Vasich, Erin, Wade (Stacey), Elyse, Lauren, Evan-Paul, Emma, Drew, Alec and Reid. Also survived by 7 great-grandchildren. Memorial Visitation Monday November 25, 2-9PM, Tuesday 2-9PM with a 7PM Scripture Service. Funeral Service Wednesday 10AM at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Rd. (at Masonic Blvd.) Warren.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 24, 2019