FLORENCE ELIZABETH MARKLE, passed away December 17, 2019, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Wilfred F. Markle. Loving mother of Larry Abitheira (Marti), Kathy Logan (Marv), Linda Houlihan (Tim), Jeannie Libby (the late Gene), and Gary Abitheira (Brenda). Dear grandmother of Kathleen Freeman (the late Alan), Brad Abitheira (Siobhan), Ryan Abitheira. Katie Abitheira, Steven Abitheira, and Michael Abitheira. Great-grandmother of Sarah Yarmuth (Danny), Michael Freeman, Bainbridge Abitheira, and Killian Abitheira. Great-great-grandmother of Rory Yarmuth. Sister of Janet Vroman (Don), and the late George Offner (Evelyn), Harry Offner (Irene), Fay Murray (Porter). Florence was a longtime resident of Warren, Michigan where she enjoyed much of her free time at the Warren Pool. She had a lively personality and was able to make a friend everywhere she went. She will be dearly missed by all. Memorial Service Saturday, January 18 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 5500 N. Adams Rd, Troy. Family will receive visitors beginning at 10 a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500. View obituary and share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 12, 2020