Ploeger, Florence Inez, passed away on March 20, 2019, at the age of 93. Inez was born on August 28, 1925 in Cooper, Texas, a daughter of the late Annie May and Thaddeus Alonzo Wakefield. She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Raymond Ploeger, sisters Delene Craigo and Betty Lou Wakefield, brother Joseph Wakefield. Inez is survived by her sisters Nelda Skinner and Panzy Powers. She is also survived by her children, James Ploeger and Judith (Russell) Manasse; grandchildren Lisa (Brandon) Hamilton, Elizabeth (Aaron) Ford, Daniel Manasse; great grandchildren Clayton Ford, Nora Ford, Sydney Hamilton and Jake Hamilton. A visitation will be held on Friday the 22nd of March 2019 from 3pm to 8pm at Van Lerberghe Funeral Home in St. Clair Shores. A funeral service will take place at 7pm. Further information available at vanfuneral.com. Memorial contributions greatly appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 22, 2019