Florence Merle Matichuk
Florence Merle Matichuk, age 87, a former resident of Capac, Michigan and Lakeland, Florida, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020. She was born in Insinger, Saskatchewan, the daughter of Peter and Anna (Wus) Kowalchuk. She married her beloved husband Don in 1950 in Windsor, Canada. She and Don moved to Detroit, where they began to raise their family and finally settled in Capac. For many years, she and her husband ran the Capac Athletic Boosters weekly bingo fundraiser, where she would bake her delicious cinnamon rolls every week. After her husband retired, they moved to Lakeland, Florida. Florence enjoyed volunteering, crocheting, knitting, bowling and gardening, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her beloved children Don (June) Matichuk of Lapeer, Victoria (John) Wus of Munising, Joseph (Harriett) Matichuk of Panama City, Florida, Maryanne Turner of Romeo, Karen (Dave) Pyrce of Romeo and Tom (Janet) Matichuk of Troy. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and sisters Olga (Harold) Petterle of Southgate and Patsy Szydlowski of Taylor. She was preceded in death by her sister Josie Kapulak in 2018 and her husband Don in 2006. Visitation and Funeral Services in Romeo are pending on October 15 and 16. Memorial Donations may be made in Florence’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to the Muir Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center. (296 South Main, Romeo, MI 48065)

Published in The Macomb Daily from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
